Rajasthan CM, his deputy condole Army jawan's death along LoC

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot on Sunday condoled the death of Naik Rajeev Singh Shekhawat who was killed in heavy shelling along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. Shekhawat (36) belonged to Jaipur district.

"I salute braveheart Naik Rajeev Singh Shekhawat of Luhakana Khurd, Rajasthan, who made the supreme sacrifice on the Line of control in Punch. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. We all are with them in this most difficult time and pray that they find strength," Gehlot said on his Twitter handle. Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, in a tweet, paid tribute to the martyred soldier and prayed for his family members to have the courage to bear the pain.

In a statement, Soldiers Welfare Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said the entire country will remember the sacrifice of Shekhawat and the state government stands with the aggrieved family members at this tough time. In the incident on Saturday, three others were injured as the Pakistan army violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing of small arms and mortar shelling along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.