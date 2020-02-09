47 differently-abled couples tie knot at mass wedding ceremony
Forty-seven differently-abled couples tied the knot at a mass wedding ceremony organised in Rajasthan's Udaipur district on Sunday. The couples took a pledge against the dowry system by participating in the mass wedding.
The ceremony was organised by Narayan Seva Sansthan. Over 30 couples have undergone corrective surgery treatment and have been skilled through vocational training, president of Narayan Seva Sansthan Prashant Agarwal said in a statement. The NGO also recruited a few couples by offering them jobs that fit their capacities, making them financially independent and employable, he said.
