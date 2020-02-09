Navy Children Schools student becomes youngest girl in world to climb South America's highest peak
Kaamya Karthikeyan, a class seven student of Navy Children School (NCS) in Mumbai, became the youngest girl in the world to summit Mt Aconcagua, the highest peak in South America, navy officials said on Sunday. At 6962 meters, Mt. Aconcagua is the highest peak outside Asia.
Karthikeyan summited the mountain peak on February 1 and unfurled the tricolor, they said. Officials in the Navy said she achieved this following year of physical and mental preparation and regular participation in adventure sports.
The young girl overcame many administrative hurdles and extreme climbing conditions to achieve this rare feat, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
