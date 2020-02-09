Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need to fight communalism, RSS agenda: Actor Sushant Singh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 19:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 19:30 IST
Need to fight communalism, RSS agenda: Actor Sushant Singh
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Civil society and educated youth must go the villages to counter the agenda of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, said actor Sushant Singh at an anti- Citizenship Amendment Act gathering at Haj House in the metropolis on Sunday. Among those who spoke at the gathering, which was attended by hundreds of women, were former IIT professor and activist Ram Puniyani and former principal of St Xavier's College Father Frazer Mascarenhas.

"We have to remove communalism from the Indian fabric. Through a sustained campaign, we may be able to put an end to CAA-NRC, but the threat of communalism will remain," Singh said.

"Members of civil society and educated youth must go to the villages to counter the RSS agenda," he added. Professor Puniyani said the BJP has been claiming that the primary problem of Muslim women was triple talaq, whereas movements led by women from the community have shown that the primary problems was "the threat to the Muslim community".

Puniyani said the Narendra Modi government was bringing in divisive laws like the Citizenship Amendment Act and proposing the National Register of Citizens exercise to divert the attention of people from failed promises like bringing back black money, and devastating effects of demonetization and price rise. Father Mascarenhas said the economy was in serious crisis and the need of the hour was to work towards building a united, progressive nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

9 bus passengers electrocuted to death in Odisha

Nine persons were electrocuted and burnt to death, and 22 others injured, after a portion of a bus came in contact with a power transmission line in Golanthara area of Odishas Ganjam district on Sunday, officials said. Ganjam District Coll...

8 arrested in Jodhpur with illegal arms, ammunition

Eight people were arrested with illegal arms and ammunition while they were trying to sell those weapons in different parts of the city on Sunday, the Jodhpur police said. One of the accused, Nehpal Singh, was arrested from Sardarpura with ...

Bareilly gets back its 'jhumka' at last

Jhumka and Bareilly became synonymous after a 1966 chart-buster on the jewellery in which actor Sadhana gave a feisty dance performance. The city has finally got a fanciful 14-ft jhumka, embellished with colourful stones and the citys famou...

Pakistan proposes Day/Night Test to Bangladesh

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Sunday proposed Bangladesh to play their second Test under lights at the National Stadium here in April. PCB Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan said that the Board was keen to have the second match as DayNight ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020