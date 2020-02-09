Civilian shot dead by militants in J-K's Pulwama

Militants on Sunday shot dead a civilian in Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Ghulam Nabi Mir (55), a contractor by profession, was shot at by militants outside his house at Tral Payeen around 7.30 pm, the officials said.

Mir was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, they said. No militant outfit has so far claimed the responsibility for the killing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.