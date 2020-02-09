Govt would initiate steps to meet demands of para teachers: Alam

Jharkhand Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam has assured the para-teachers that the state government would initiate steps, as per guidelines, to meet their demands. The para-teachers have been demanding among others regularisation of their service and wage hike since 2018.

"Our government understands the problems of the para- teachers, and steps will be initiated, as per guidelines, so that they will be benefited," Alam said. Alam was speaking at a felicitation ceremony organized on Saturday in his honor by the "Ekikrit Zila Para Sikhshak Sangharsh Morcha" here.

The minister also said that the matter (para teachers demand) would be discussed in the Cabinet meeting scheduled on February 11.

