Yogi govt lays foundation stone of PAC women battalion's residential complex

  • Gorakhpur
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 21:16 IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday laid the foundation stone of a residential complex of a Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) women battalion that is to be raised here in the coming days. Besides Gorakhpur, women battalions of PAC will also be raised in Lucknow and Badaun, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on the occasion.

"Today we are laying the foundation stone of the residential complex of the Gorakhpur battalion. This is an important step towards women empowerment. Through this battalion, a better environment for women security will be created in the state," he said. He claimed that for nearly 25 years, the police was unable to start its own training institute due to unavailability of land. "Today, not only the police personnel are getting land, but the foundation stone of the building is also being laid," he said.

"When the BJP came to power in UP in 2017, there were 1.5 lakh vacancies in the Uttar Pradesh Police and 54 companies of PAC were abolished. After the formation of our government, the recruitment was streamlined. The capacity of police training was increased from 6,000 to 12,000," Adityanath said. He claimed that before 2017, there were no police lines in seven districts of the state.

"Our government has approved the purchase of land for police lines in those seven districts and funds for the construction of premises. Work of building police lines has started in some districts, while it will start very soon in others," he said. The chief minister said efficient and smart policing can instill confidence in people.

"We can take an example of this from Farrukhabad, where a successful operation was executed by the police by killing the criminal and rescuing 23 children safely. Through technology we can solve the biggest challenges and create fear among criminals," Adityanath said.

