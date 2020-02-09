Left Menu
Development News Edition

Voter turnout: Ballimaran records highest at 71.6 pc , Delhi Cantt lowest

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 21:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 21:30 IST
Voter turnout: Ballimaran records highest at 71.6 pc , Delhi Cantt lowest
Image Credit: PxHere

Ballimaran constituency recorded the highest voter turnout of 71.6 percent among all the 70 assembly seats in the national capital, while Delhi Cantonment brought up the rear in polling percentage, according to data shared by officials on Sunday. The final voter turnout in the just-concluded Delhi polls was recorded at 62.59 percent, the officials said.

According to the data shared by Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh at a press conference on Sunday, the highest voter turnout was recorded in Ballimaran at 71.6 percent. The lowest turnout was registered in Delhi Cantonment constituency at 45.4 percent, as per the polling data.

Okhla constituency recorded 58.84 percent. Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar fall in Okhla assembly constituency, where hectic polling had taken place till late afternoon. Shaheen Bagh has been the epicentre of anti-CAA protests in Delhi, running into over 50 days now.

Protesters had taken turns on polling day on Saturday to cast votes to keep the agitation alive. Seelampur constituency recorded a turnout of 71.2 percent, according to the data.

On Saturday, three areas with large Muslim population had recorded highest turnout till night -- Mustafabad, Matia Mahal and Seelampur. However, final figures were still being compiled and arrived at on Sunday evening.

The turnout in the 2015 Assembly polls stood at 67.47 percent. Exit polls on Saturday predicted an easy win for the AAP, which sought to retain power on the development plank, against the BJP that ran an aggressive campaign centered around the issues of anti-CAA protests and nationalism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

RINL conducts hot trial of forged wheel line at Raebareli unit

State-owned special steel maker Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited RINL on Sunday announced successful hot trial of forged wheel line at its plant in Uttar Pradeshs Raebareli district. RINL has set up a plant in Raebareli at a cost of around Rs ...

Bangladesh beat India by three wickets to win maiden ICC U-19 World Cup title in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

Bangladesh beat India by three wickets to win maiden ICC U-19 World Cup title in Potchefstroom, South Africa....

Fake currency with face value of Rs 63k seized, 3 held in Guj

Three persons were held with fake currency with a face value of Rs 63,500 in Bhuj in Gujarats Kutch district, and the mastermind who supplied these notes was from Bengaluru and on the run, police said on Sunday. A Bhuj B Division police tea...

Box Office: 'Birds of Prey' Disappoints With $33 Million Debut

By Rebecca Rubin LOS ANGELES, Feb 9, Variety.com - Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn flew much lower than expected in its debut, collecting just 33.25 million from 4,236 U.S. theaters.The sequel to 2016s Sui...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020