UP CM offers prayers at Gorakhpur's Ravidas temple

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the Ravidas temple in Gorakhpur on Sunday on the occasion of the saint-poet's birth anniversary, a statement issued by the state government here said. "Every person should be inspired by the teachings of Sant Ravidas and imbibe the teachings for the welfare of the country," Adityanath said.

He added that the state government was getting hostels built for the students belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities. The chief minister said his government was continuously working for the all-round development of every section of the society.

