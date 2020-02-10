Left Menu
Development News Edition

NDLI stall: A crowd-puller at International Kolkata Book Fair

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 10:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 10:45 IST
NDLI stall: A crowd-puller at International Kolkata Book Fair
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Twitter(@DPD_India)

Over 50,000 people visited the stall of an online library at the 44th International Kolkata Book Fair to download books of their choice for free. The National Digital Library of India (NDLI) stall enabled visitors to log in via computers or install its app on smartphones and access 4.5 crore free contents.

A person manning the stall told PTI that till Saturday evening, over 50,000 people, had visited the stall since January 29, and did live registrations free at https://www.ndl.gov.in. The 44th International Kolkata Book Fair ended on Sunday.

"There had been a great deal of interest among people of all age groups, and we asked them to scan on android and IoS, the QR code displayed next to the subject of their choice. "With the QR code they could access the required contents on their smartphone and download the same for free," she said.

Apart from e-books, audiobooks, simulations, e-thesis, question papers were also among the contents. However, to see the entire content of the chosen subject, in over 300 languages, one had to first log-in (online registration) at the digital repository and then scan the QR code of the said topic to view it fully, she said.

From Satyajit Ray's 'Kheror Khata' (notebooks containing rough jottings by the maestro) to yesteryear editions of 'Amrita Bazar Patrika', to tales from the Upanishads, from updates on technology to world history and literature, there was great deal of interest among the visitors of all age groups, she said. The NDLI was sponsored by the Union Human Resources Development Ministry and developed by IIT Kharagpur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

UPDATE 5-American, Afghan soldiers killed in shootout in Afghanistan-NY Times

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 8-South Korea's 'Parasite' beats Hollywood greats to make Oscar history

Dark South Korean social satire Parasite won the Oscar for best picture on Sunday, making history as the first film not in the English language to win the movie industrys highest honor.Parasite, about the gap between rich and poor in modern...

Assam plans survey to identify indigenous Muslim population

Assam is likely to conduct an exercise to identify the states indigenous Muslim population and segregate them from Bangladeshi origin people, even as doubts over the accuracy of the National Register of Citizens NRC are yet to be addressed....

Trump's $4.8 billion budget proposal revisits rejected cuts

Washington, Feb 10 AP President Donald Trump is offering a USD 4.8 trillion election-year budget plan that recycles previously rejected cuts to domestic programs to promise a balanced budget in 15 years all while boosting the military and ...

Israel attacks Hamas 'terror targets' after projectile: army

Israeli forces attacked Hamas positions from the air early Monday, the army said, after militants in the Palestinian enclave fired a projectile at the Jewish state. The aircraft and fighter jets targeted a number of Hamas terror targets in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020