Heavy police deployment at Mandi House in view of anti-CAA protest

Scores of protesters, including women and students, have gathered at Mandi House here for a protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. Police said they had not given any permission to the protesters to march. The protesters, however, claimed that they had the permission and would march till Jantar Mantar.

The protest call was given by the Welfare Party of India. Siraj Talib, the national secretary of the Welfare Party of India, "We are protesting against the CAA and NRC. We have permission, I have spoken to police and we are marching towards Jantar Mantar."

There was a heavy deployment of police personnel in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

