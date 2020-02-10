LS Speaker seeks permanent solution to poster menace in House
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday expressed displeasure over members bringing placards and posters in the House and said there should be a debate on whether such things can be allowed to be displayed when proceedings are on. As TMC member Saugata Roy rose to speak on The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020, BJP members from West Bengal started displaying posters which had 'Save Democracy in West Bengal' written on them.
"In your dispensation such things should not be allowed," Roy told the Speaker. Birla then said there should be a debate on whether posters should be allowed in the House and if it is disallowed and someone still brings it then action should be taken against the member.
Birla then sought Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's view on this. There was no unanimity on the issue. While Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Roy agreed that posters should not be allowed inside the House, Chowdhury spoke on a different issue and the matter could not be concluded..
