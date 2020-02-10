Anganwadi worker who thrashed child to be suspended, says K'taka child welfare dept

Karnataka Children and Women Welfare Department on Monday said the Anganwadi worker, seen trashing a toddler in a viral social media video, in Gundur village will be suspended.

"Actions of the Anganwadi worker were unwarranted. The woman who thrashed the child will be suspended and the child will be provided counselling," V Navadagi, Deputy Director, (KCWWD) said while commenting on the incident.

A video of the incident in which a woman can be seen slapping a crying toddler that had gone viral on social media is from an Anganwadi centre in Sajjivala area of Gundur. (ANI)

