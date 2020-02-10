No links between coronavirus, migratory birds; let's not create fear psychosis: Javadekar

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said "fear psychosis" is being created over novel coronavirus and dismissed the suggestion that migratory birds could be the reason behind its spread.

Speaking ahead of the 13th Conference of Parties (COP) of the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species (CMS) of wild animals, to be held next week in Gujarat, Javadekar said there was no relation between migratory birds and the virus.

"Let's not create a fear psychosis on the subject. There is no connection of coronavirus with migratory birds. As far as diseases or viruses from birds and animals are concerned, the conference will discuss these issues," he said.

