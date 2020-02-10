Left Menu
NSUI protests against Gargi College case, seeks immediate action

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Monday protested against the alleged molestation of female students at Delhi's Gargi College by a number of unidentified men during their annual cultural fest on February 6 and demanded immediate action against in the matter.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 16:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 16:26 IST
Members of the National Students' Union of India protesting against Gargi molestation case on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Monday protested against the alleged molestation of female students at Delhi's Gargi College by a number of unidentified men during their annual cultural fest on February 6 and demanded immediate action against in the matter. Expressing solidarity with students, NSUI members protested outside Gargi College and raised slogans against police administration. They were also holding placards which read 'Shame on you Delhi Police', 'NSUI with Gargi' and 'Give justice to our sisters'.

Meanwhile, a student of Gargi college on the condition of anonymity, said: "It is the mistake of the authority, not the principal. The staff should have responded on time. Such a thing would not have occurred if an action had been taken on time. The entry of boys should be banned during the fest to prevent such incidents in the future." On being asked about the delay in lodging a complaint in the matter, she said: "Our fest was on February 6 and then we had a holiday on the next day. On Feb 8, there were elections so classes were not held and then 9 was Sunday. This is why action is being taken now." Taking cognisance of the matter, Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal, also reached the college today.

Earlier in the day, a Gargi college student told ANI that over 100 middle-aged men crashed the college gate on February 6 and misbehaved with the women inside the campus. "The three-day annual college fest began on February 4 and on February 6 over 100 middle-aged men crashed the college gate and came inside where the fest was being held. They started misbehaving with girls. Luckily nothing happened with me but my friends told me that those men groped them and much more," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

