10 members of inter-state gang arrested in Bihar's Rohtas

Ten members of an inter-state gang were arrested along with arms in Bihar's Rohtas district, police said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off that some criminals have gathered at a place behind Takia bazar samiti, a police team raided the place and arrested the 10 members of the inter-state gang along with arms, Superintendent of Police, Satyaveer Singh told reporters in Dehri-On-Sone.

Police seized two countrymade pistols, one air pistol, 13 mobile phones, 35 SIM cards, three motorcycles from their possession, the SP said. The arrested gang members were involved in several criminal cases, lodged in various police stations of Aurangabad, Arwal, Bhojpur, Purnea and Rohtas district, Singh said..

