Haryana govt reshuffles IAS, HCS officers

The Haryana Government has issued transfer and posting orders of seven IAS and six HCS officers with immediate effect, an official statement said here on Monday. Among the IAS officers who have been reshuffled is Anita Yadav, Chief Executive Officer, Mewat Development Agency, Nuh, who will now hold the charge of the additional director, Haryana Institute of Public Administration, Gurgaon.

Nuh Deputy Commissioner Pankaj has been given the additional charge of the CEO, Mewat Development Agency. Shyam Lal Poonia, Commissioner, Yamunanagar Municipal Corporation, will replace Dharamvir Singh as the deputy commissioner, Charkhi Dadri.

Dharamvir Singh will hold the charge of the Chief Executive Officer, Shivalik Development Agency, Ambala. Pratima Chaudhary, Additional Controller, Civil Defence, Ambala, has been given the charge of the additional controller, civil defence, Ambala; additional deputy commissioner, Yamunanagar; and the secretary, Regional Transport Authority, Yamunanagar.

Dharmender Singh, Additional Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Faridabad, has been posted as the director and additional secretary, Social Justice and Empowerment Department. Jaspreet Kaur, awaiting orders of posting, has been shifted to the Gurgaon MC as the additional commissioner.

Among the Haryana Civil Services officers who have been transferred is Vijender Hooda, City Magistrate, Jind. He will now hold the charge of the CEO, Jhajjar Zila Parishad. Bharat Bhushan, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Yamunanagar, and the Secretary, RTA, has been posted as the city magistrate, Yamunanagar, and Joint CEO, Saraswati Heritage Board.

Mandeep Kumar, Subdivisional Officer (Civil), Safidon (Designate), has been given the additional charge of the city magistrate, Jind.

