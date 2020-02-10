Two rape accused held in J-K after long hunt

Two men accused of rape were arrested after a long hunt from Pulwama and Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said. Joginder Singh was held from his village in Tral area of Pulwama district by a party from Gangyal police station, a police official said.

He said Singh was wanted in an abduction and rape case registered at the police station in 2002. Another team from police post Digiana arrested the other rape accused Bashir Ahmad from Mahore area of Reasi district, the official said, adding a rape case was registered against him in Gandhi Nagar police station in 2018.

PTI TAS SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.