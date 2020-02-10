Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 250 tribals stopped from march to Coimbatore

  • PTI
  • |
  • Coimbatore
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 19:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 19:08 IST
Over 250 tribals stopped from march to Coimbatore

Over 250 tribals in Valparai in Coimbatore were on Monday stopped from taking out a march to the city to press for their long-pending demands, police said. The demands were: provision of rights on forest, patta (deed) for their habitats, land for agriculture and also alternative place in reserved forest areas.

The tribals, including women, from 16 settlements gathered to march to the city, covering 120 km in the early hours of Monday, and petition the Collector on their demands. However, a large number of police deployed there prevented them from proceeding and all of them squatted in front of a Gandhi statue, later detained in a marriage hall, police said.

The representatives of Kadar, Malaisar, Irular Muthuvar, Pulaiyar communities decided to reach the city and petition the Collector for rights on forest, patta (deed) for their habitats, land for agriculture, among others. The communities had already discussed the issue with Valparai MLA Kasthuri Vasu and local district officials on the issue.

Their problem started after Valparai being announced as Tiger Reserve, due to which their rights on forests and to move in and around were curtailed. They decided to walk 120 km after the communities lost their trust in the government officials and the system.

All those who detained were released later, police said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Google plan to buy into largest African wind farm ended by delay

Googles plans to buy a 12.5 stake in Africas largest wind farm have been canceled after delays to the project, Danish wind turbine maker Vestas said on Monday.The 310 megawatt MW Lake Turkana wind farm in Kenya was initially set for complet...

Nearly 700,000 Syrians displaced by government offensive since early December -U.N.

Nearly 700,000 civilians have been displaced by a renewed Russian-backed Syrian government offensive against the rebel-held northwest since early December, including nearly 100,000 in the last week alone, the United Nations said on Monday.D...

Chinese President confident about scoring victory over coronavirus outbreak

Chinese President Xi Jinping, wearing a mask, on Monday, toured Beijing city to oversee the efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak and said though the situation remained very serious China can score a full victory over the epidemic, wh...

HC orders ex-Minister to appear before police on February 14

HC orders ex-Minister to appear before police on February 14 Chennai, Feb 10 PTI The Madras High Court on Monday directed the state public prosecutor to file a modification petition on the anticipatory bail granted to former Transport Mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020