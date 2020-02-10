Maha: Man abducted by colleague for Rs 15 lakh ransom rescued

A manager in a firm in Bhiwandi in Thane district who was kidnapped on February 5 was rescued and his abductors, who allegedly demanded Rs 15 lakh as ransom, were arrested, police said on Monday. Mohammad Shakeel Khan (30) was abducted from Ambernath in the district and his wife got a call the next day demanding Rs 15 lakh as ransom for his release, Inspector Maloji Shinde of Narpoli police station said.

"The abductors also called the owner of the firm where the victim is employed. We arrested Vaseeullah Sitabhullah Khan (22), who was working in the same firm, on Saturday. The accused and the victim had an old enmity," he said. Learning about the victim's whereabouts, a police team reached Ambernath on Sunday and had to call in the fire brigade to break open a shop in which he was kept, said the official.

"We found the victim with his hands and legs tied and another accused Vaseem Israr Khan keeping watch. Over the next few hours, we arrested three more people identified as Shagir Abdul Rehman Chowdhary, Abdul Kalam Khan and Swati Mali. A case of kidnapping for ransom has been registered," Inspector Shinde said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.