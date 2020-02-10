Left Menu
CBI arrests former Noida engineer Yadav Singh in corruption case

The CBI has arrested former New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (Noida) chief engineer Yadav Singh on Monday in a two-year old corruption case for allegedly awarding projects worth Rs 116.39 crore to private companies during his tenure, in return of regular bribes from them, officials said.

The case has been registered on the allegations of criminal conspiracy and misuse of official position as well as accepting bribe regularly by Singh from the accused contractors and firms while awarding contracts.

"It was also alleged that the then chief maintenance engineer (CME) in conspiracy with other officers/officials of the NOIDA as well as with the said contractors had awarded several contracts worth Rs 116.39 crore (approx.) to the five firms in gross violation of tender norms and procedures of the Noida," the CBI said.

