Left Menu
Development News Edition

Do not bar students from taking board exams due to non-payment

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 20:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 20:30 IST
Do not bar students from taking board exams due to non-payment

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday directed all the school managements in the state not to prevent any student from appearing in Class 10 and 12 board examinations due to non-payment of fees, an official release issued here said. His directive came after several such incidents, where students defaulting on payment of fees were not allowed to sit for the exams, were reported from across the state in the past.

Chairing a meeting of the Education and Literacy department, Soren asked the officials to ensure that such incidents are not repeated during the upcoming board examinations, it said. The chief minister said the rule applies to all public, private and Coal India Limited-run schools, the release added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Crop on over 1.49 lakh hectares damaged due locust attack: Rajasthan minister

Crop on over 1.49 lakh hectares has been damaged in various districts due the locust attack since May, Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Lal Chand Kataria informed the state assembly here on Monday. He, however, said no significant damage was ...

Coronavirus: Govt aims to stock up 50,000 personal protection equipment for medical staff

With the threat of novel coronavirus looming large, the Union Health Ministry has decided to stock up at least 50,000 personal protection equipment PPE kits for doctors and other medical staff treating the patients. The move assumes signifi...

Nearly 700,000 Syrians displaced by government offensive since early December -U.N.

Nearly 700,000 civilians have been displaced by a renewed Russian-backed Syrian government offensive against the rebel-held northwest since early December, including nearly 100,000 in the last week alone, the United Nations said on Monday.D...

Advance team of WHO experts arrives in China to probe coronavirus

An advance World Health Organization team of medical experts arrived in China on Monday to investigate the coronavirus outbreak, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in Geneva. Tedros, who visited Beijing for talks with Chinese Preside...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020