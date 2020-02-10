Temple panel members thank AIMIM for seeking funds for

A delegation comprisingSimhavauhini Mahankali temple managing committee members andlocal people on Monday thanked theAll India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen for seeking funds fromthe state government for the shrine's renovation

The delegation met AIMIM general secretary Syed AhmedPasha Quadri at the party headquarters here and thanked AIMIMpresident Asaduddin Owaisi and AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi for"representing Mahankali temple development issue to thegovernment," a party statement said

Akbaruddin Owaisi on Sunday requested the Telanganagovernment to allot funds for renovation of the temple and amosque in the city, to which Chief Minister K ChandrasekharRao had responded positively.

