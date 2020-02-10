Govt says new draft National Tourism Policy formulated

The government on Monday said a new draft National Tourism Policy has been formulated with focus on employment generation and development of tourism in a sustainable manner. Tourism Minister Prahlad Joshi in a written reply to the Lok Sabha said that the policy is currently being reviewed in the ministry.

Some of the features of the new draft policy include focus on employment generation, community participation and stress on development of tourism in a sustainable and responsible manner.

"A new draft National Tourism Policy has been formulated which is currently being reviewed in the Ministry of Tourism prior to seeking cabinet approval on the same," he said. The other features of the policy include development of core infrastructure (airways, railways, roadways, waterways) as well as tourism infrastructure.

It also talks about developing quality human resources in the tourism and hospitality sectors across the spectrum of vocational to professional skills development and opportunity creation; and creating an enabling environment for investment in tourism and tourism-related infrastructure.

"The India tourism offices and overseas disseminate information and undertake various promotional activities with the objective of showcasing the varied tourist destinations and products of the country," he added. PTI RR NAB DPB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

