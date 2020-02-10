Maha: Couple, teenage son commit suicide in Gadchiroli

A couple and their teenage sonallegedly committed suicide on Monday by jumping into a wellin Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, some 170 kilometres fromhere, police said

Ravindra Vargantiwar, his wife Vaishali and their sonSairam, residents of Anand Nagar in Gadchiroli, jumped into awell as Sairam's sister had married recently against thefamily's wishes, an official said

No suicide note has been found from the spot, headded.

