17-year-old girl found dead with throat slit Karimnagar (Telangana), Feb 10 (PTI): A 17-year-old girlwas found dead with her throat slit in her residence here onMonday evening, police said

Radhika, a student of intermediate first year, was seenlying in a pool of blood by her parents when they returnedhome from work, the police said

The reason for the death was yet to be ascertained, theysaid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.