Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra increases power tariff above 500 units consumption

The Andhra Pradesh government has increased power tariff for those who consume more than 500 units.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 22:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 22:44 IST
Andhra increases power tariff above 500 units consumption
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Andhra Pradesh government has increased power tariff for those who consume more than 500 units. The tariff has been increased by 90 paise per unit for those who consume power above 500 units. The charge was Rs 9.05 paise per unit earlier and has now been increased to Rs 9.95 paise. The new rate will impact 1.35 lakh domestic consumers.

APERC (Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission) chairman CV Nagarjuna Reddy said that APEPDCL (Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Ltd), and APSPDCL (Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd) estimate their net deficit as Rs 10,060.63 crore for 2020-21. In order to fill that deficit, the government has decided to increase this tariff. Due to this increase, the government and the corporate organisations will have to bear the extra burden of Rs 13 crore.

The APERC chairman further said that they have agreed to pay a subsidy of Rs 8353.58 crore for agricultural consumers. He said that farmers will be provided nine hours of power according to government policy. "There is 9500 million units of surplus power in the state. So, we denied permission for power purchase from private power companies," said Reddy, adding that they will look for ways to withdraw subsidies gradually. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

GMR airports achieves 'concession commencement date' to build Crete airport in Greece

GMR Airports Limited announced that it has achieved the concession commencement date - the date from which the concession agreement comes into effect - on Monday to build and operate airport in Crete island of Greece. GMR Airports Limited a...

Motor racing-Health first but we hope to go, Wolff says of Chinese GP

Mercedes Formula One team boss Toto Wolff said on Monday he was still preparing for a Chinese Grand Prix in April despite the coronavirus epidemic, but health had to be the deciding factor.Local organisers of the April 19 race in Shanghai h...

NHRC notice to UP govt after Cong sought action against 'police atrocities' on anti-CAA protesters

The NHRC has sent a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government days after a Congress delegation led by senior party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met top officials of the rights panel and sought action against alleged police at...

US STOCKS-Wall Street higher on U.S. growth optimism; Nasdaq hits record

Wall Street resumed its rally from last week, with the Nasdaq hitting a record high on Monday, as a recent batch of strong domestic economic data and largely upbeat earnings overshadowed fears about the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020