Automatic pistols recovered from college student in Bhubaneswar

A team of Special Task Force (STF) on Monday intercepted a college student and recovered three automatic pistols from him.

Following an intelligence input, a team of STF intercepted Shanu Poddar, a BBA student of NIS College, Bhubaneswar.

Three 7.65 MM sophisticated automatic pistols (marked 'Made in Italy'), five magazines and 22 ammunition having the headstamp "K|F" were recovered from him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.