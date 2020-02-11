Left Menu
Development News Edition

No restrictions on visit of any Indian citizen to Jammu and Kashmir: Govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 15:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 15:51 IST
No restrictions on visit of any Indian citizen to Jammu and Kashmir: Govt

There are no restrictions on visit of any Indian citizen to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday. In response to a question seeking to know the time by which the government proposes to allow Indian delegates to visit Jammu and Kashmir, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy told the Lok Sabha that there are no restrictions on any Indian citizen to visit the Union Territory.

On the question of visit of foreign ambassadors there, the minister said a visit of heads of 15 Missions to Jammu and Kashmir was organised on January 9-10 "in view of requests received from foreign Missions based in Delhi with a view to have better understanding of the situation in the UT". As per report, a group of resident Heads of Missions (HoMs) from 15 countries -- Argentina, Bangladesh, Fiji, Guyana, Maldives, Morocco, Niger, Nigeria, Norway, Philippines, Peru, South Korea, Togo, the United States and Vietnam -- visited Jammu and Kashmir, Reddy said.

They met civil administration, political leaders, representatives of the civil society including youth from different ethnic, religious and socioeconomic communities, representatives of mainstream media from Kashmir, and the displaced Kashmiri Pandit community, he said. "During their visit, the HoMs interacted freely, met different people and could see the prevailing normalcy in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. The HoMs welcomed the organisation of the visit and acknowledged the prevailing normalcy in UT of Jammu and Kashmir," Reddy said.

The minister said a select group of countries representing different geographical regions were invited for the visit to the UT in order to maintain the group size manageable and broad-based. "The HoMs of some of the EU countries welcomed the initiative but regretted that they won't be able to visit the UT due to short notice. They, however, expressed interest to visit Jammu and Kashmir at a later date," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

GM's S.Korean unit to suspend output for two days due to virus impact

General Motors South Korean unit said on Tuesday that it plans to suspend production at one of its factories on Feb. 17 and Feb. 18, becoming the latest automaker affected by a Chinese parts shortage stemming from the coronavirus outbreak i...

Indonesia will not take back nationals who joined Islamic State - minister

Indonesia has decided not to take back nearly 700 of its nationals who left home to join the Islamic State in Syria and other countries, the chief security minister said on Tuesday.The minister, Mahfud MD, said the government needed to ensu...

We were zero earlier, are zero now, so it's a BJP defeat not ours: Cong leader

Congress leader and Punjab cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot on Tuesday said his party was not defeated in the Delhi election as its tally remained at zero like in 2015, and so it was the BJPs loss. We were zero earlier, and this time ...

China's online censors tighten grip after brief coronavirus respite

Chinas coronavirus outbreak has tested the limits of free speech on the countrys heavily censored online and social media, with a brief window of liberalization that opened during January subsequently slammed shut by authorities. While cens...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020