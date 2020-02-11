Rajasthan accident: MP CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has expressed grief and announced the ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the nine persons from the state who were killed in a road accident in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Monday night. The CM also announced an assistance of Rs 50,000 each to the six injured persons, a public relations department official said here on Tuesday.

The victims, all members of a family, belonged to Mandsaur district in Madhya Pradesh, he said. "The incident occurred when the SUV in which they were travelling collided with a bus in Bhilwara district late on Monday night," the official said, adding that the injured persons were admitted in hospital in Bhilwara.

The victims had gone to Bhilwara district to attend the marriage of their relative. The accident occurred when they were returning to their native place in Bhanpura tehsil in Mandsaur district, he added..

