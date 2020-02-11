'World On A Plate' and legendary chef Marco Pierre White to make their debut in capital

Gourmet food festival 'World On a Plate' (WOAP) and celebrity chef Marco Pierre White will make its debut in the capital on the upcoming weekend. The 5th edition of the festival, famous for re-inventing culinary talents and celebrating the love for food, will take place here at the DLF Avenue, Saket from February 15.

Ahead of the festival, White, often referred to as the godfather of modern cooking, will curate master classes and dinner on February 13th and 14th at the JW Marriott Aerocity. The 58-year-old, famous for being the youngest and first British chef to be awarded three Michelin stars, would also judge some of the country's top restaurants for the coveted "World On A Plate Restaurant of the Year" trophy.

"I can't wait to discover the flavours of Delhi to meet the great chefs,to taste their food and then one of them will win the World on a plate Restaurant of the year award on February 16th. So book your tickets on WOAP. May the best Restaurant Win," said the famed British chef. Apart from curating master classes, the chef will be spilling beans on his professional life -- be it the kitchen stories or tales of his time working with other celebrity chefs -- during the festival.

Organised by Gold Rush, the two-day festival will play host to another prestigious award, the 'DLF Food Excellence Awards' on February 15. It will also feature pop-ups by city's 16 top restaurants like the Kimono Club, Plats, Rooh, Savya Rasa and more serving their specialty gourmet dishes at festive prices. "We commenced the DLF Food Excellence Awards 2019 last year and was a huge success. We witnessed a very good response from our F&B partner brands across DLF Shopping malls who were elated by the recognition. With the second edition of the awards curated by WOAP, we hope to take this initiative to an all new level," said Pushpa Bector, executive director, DLF Shopping Malls.

Celebrity chefs including Ranveer Brar, Vinesh Johny, Sujan Sarkar, and Abhishek Gupta will showcase new cooking techniques, trends, ingredients and more in what is said to be a paradise for food enthusiasts by the organisers. MG MAH MAH

