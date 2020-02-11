Left Menu
Development News Edition

'World On A Plate' and legendary chef Marco Pierre White to make their debut in capital

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 16:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 16:08 IST
'World On A Plate' and legendary chef Marco Pierre White to make their debut in capital

Gourmet food festival 'World On a Plate' (WOAP) and celebrity chef Marco Pierre White will make its debut in the capital on the upcoming weekend. The 5th edition of the festival, famous for re-inventing culinary talents and celebrating the love for food, will take place here at the DLF Avenue, Saket from February 15.

Ahead of the festival, White, often referred to as the godfather of modern cooking, will curate master classes and dinner on February 13th and 14th at the JW Marriott Aerocity. The 58-year-old, famous for being the youngest and first British chef to be awarded three Michelin stars, would also judge some of the country's top restaurants for the coveted "World On A Plate Restaurant of the Year" trophy.

"I can't wait to discover the flavours of Delhi to meet the great chefs,to taste their food and then one of them will win the World on a plate Restaurant of the year award on February 16th. So book your tickets on WOAP. May the best Restaurant Win," said the famed British chef. Apart from curating master classes, the chef will be spilling beans on his professional life -- be it the kitchen stories or tales of his time working with other celebrity chefs -- during the festival.

Organised by Gold Rush, the two-day festival will play host to another prestigious award, the 'DLF Food Excellence Awards' on February 15. It will also feature pop-ups by city's 16 top restaurants like the Kimono Club, Plats, Rooh, Savya Rasa and more serving their specialty gourmet dishes at festive prices. "We commenced the DLF Food Excellence Awards 2019 last year and was a huge success. We witnessed a very good response from our F&B partner brands across DLF Shopping malls who were elated by the recognition. With the second edition of the awards curated by WOAP, we hope to take this initiative to an all new level," said Pushpa Bector, executive director, DLF Shopping Malls.

Celebrity chefs including Ranveer Brar, Vinesh Johny, Sujan Sarkar, and Abhishek Gupta will showcase new cooking techniques, trends, ingredients and more in what is said to be a paradise for food enthusiasts by the organisers. MG MAH MAH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-How the path to the Democratic presidential nomination is different in 2020

The Democratic Party will officially nominate a 2020 presidential candidate at its convention in July, a process that began with the Iowa caucuses, continues on Tuesday in New Hampshire and ends with the Puerto Rico primary in June.The goal...

Smartphone industry feels impact of supply disruption due to coronavirus outbreak in China

The Indian smartphone industry, which relies heavily on China for components and sub-assemblies, has started feeling the impact of supply disruptions in certain products category due to the coronavirus outbreak, market watchers said on Tues...

GM's S.Korean unit to suspend output for two days due to virus impact

General Motors South Korean unit said on Tuesday that it plans to suspend production at one of its factories on Feb. 17 and Feb. 18, becoming the latest automaker affected by a Chinese parts shortage stemming from the coronavirus outbreak i...

Indonesia will not take back nationals who joined Islamic State - minister

Indonesia has decided not to take back nearly 700 of its nationals who left home to join the Islamic State in Syria and other countries, the chief security minister said on Tuesday.The minister, Mahfud MD, said the government needed to ensu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020