Maha: 3 held with demonetised notes of Rs 1.23 cr face value

Three persons were arrested in two separate incidents in Maharashtra's Thane district and demonetised currency with a face value of Rs 1.23 crore was seized from them, police said on Tuesday. In the first incident, on Monday, two people were spotted moving suspiciously near Saibaba octroi checkpost in Bhiwandi carrying bags and a search showed it contained demonetised notes in scrapped denominations of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 with a face value of Rs 1 crore, deputy commissioner of police (Zone-II Bhiwandi) Rajkumar Shinde said.

"The bag contained 8,000 notes of Rs 1000 denomination and 4,000 notes of Rs 500 denomination, having a total face value of Rs 1 crore. We arrested Gopal Varule (42), a resident of Jalgaon, and Arun (54) who hails from Kalyan, from the spot," he said. In the second case, police zeroed in on Firoz Ansari (45), a tuition teacher from Saki Naka in Mumbai, near Korum Mall here and recovered 2,300 notes of Rs 1000 denomination, with a cumulative face value of Rs 23 lakh," Inspector Ranveer Bais said.

All three have been charged under the Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Act, 2017 and probe was underway to find out details about the money, police said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.