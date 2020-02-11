Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan takes over as Eastern Fleet

Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan took command of the Eastern Fleet deployed across the Indo-Pacific region, the Indian Navy said on Tuesday. The Eastern Fleet comprises frontline warships of the Indian Navy which are deployed across this region to safeguard the nation's maritime interest, according to a press release.

The command was handed over to Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan by Rear Admiral Suraj Berry during a ceremony at Visakhapatnam on Monday. Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Naval War College, Mumbai and the National Defence College, New Delhi, the release said.

The Admiral, who is a Gunnery & Missile systems specialist, has vast experience at sea and ashore. According to the release, he has commanded missile vessels Vibhuti and Nashak, the guided-missile corvette Kuthar and has also been the commissioning Commanding Officer of the indigenously constructed state-of-the-art stealth frigate Sahyadri.

He has also held vital appointments dealing with Personnel Policy and Naval Plans at the integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Navy). Prior to assuming Command of the Eastern Fleet, Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan was serving as the Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Policy and Plans) at New Delhi.

Rear Admiral Suraj Berry would be taking over as Chief of Staff of the tri-services Andaman and Nicobar Command shortly, the release added.PTI COR BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.