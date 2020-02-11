Bandh paralyses normal life in Dima Hasao district

Sporadic incidents of violence were reported on Tuesday from various areas during the indefinite Dima Hasao district bandh called by Indigenous Peoples Forum (IPF), which paralysed normal life, officials said. The IPF called the indefinite bandh demanding a separate autonomous council by bifurcating the Dima Hasao district.

Bandh supporters and people opposing the bandh clashed at some places but were dispersed by police, officials said. Bandh supporters set ablaze to a vehicle and also pelted stones on government vehicles at many places.

The district administration has imposed prohibitory order under section 144 crpc in the district, they said. Normal life was paralysed in Haflong, the district headquarters town and other places with markets, schools, colleges, business establishments, offices, banks and other installations remaining closed.

However, the impact was minimal in Maibong, Dyungbra and some other places in the district. Train services in the district were not affected by the bandh, officials said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.