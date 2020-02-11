Right-wing leader shot at in Punjab's Gurdaspur

A leader of a right-wing organisation was injured while a trader died as unidentified assailants opened fire at Punjab's Dhariwal town in Gurdaspur district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday evening. Shiv Sena Hindustan youth wing president Honey Mahajan was rushed to a hospital after the attack while the deceased was identified as Ashok Kumar.

Mahajan was sitting in the shop of his neighbour Ashok Kumar when the attackers arrived in a car and opened fire at him. One of the bullets fired by the assailants hit Ashok.

Punjab's ADGP (Internal Security) R N Dhoke visited Dhariwal on Tuesday to inspect the crime spot. Dhoke was accompanied by SSP Swarandeep Singh and some other senior police officials.

Dhoke also held meetings with senior officials, where he reviewed the status of investigations into the case. Taking stock of the situation, Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta reviewed the law and order situation in the state.

During a videoconference with senior police officials, Gupta deliberated upon security-related inputs and issues. He ordered area domination operations, checking of suspicious vehicles, deployment and patrolling plans in districts, said an official statement.

The DGP also discussed the security measures to monitor the movement of those arrested in the past for heinous crimes, especially those arrested in the NDPS, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and Arms Act cases, the statement said. The DGP directed the commissioners of police and SSPs to execute a comprehensive manpower audit to pull out police personnel from non-essential duties and deploy them on operational duties for enhancing efficiency in the day-to-day functioning of the department.

