4-member team headed by ADGP (CID) to probe blast

A four-member team headed by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Criminal Investigation Department will probe the blast in which seven persons were injured in Patna, officials said on Tuesday. Seven persons including six members of a family were injured in a blast triggered by a gas leak from the LPG cylinder in a house located in Salimpur Ahra area of Patna town on Monday morning.

The ADGP (Headquarters) on Tuesday day issued a directive constituting a four-member committee headed by ADGP (CID) which will probe the blast in depth given the intensity and the damage of the blast, an official release. "A decision has been taken to carry out a probe of the blast by a four member committee headed by ADG(CID). It will give its report on the reasons behind the cause of explosion and the subsequent damage it has done. Besides, it will also cooperate with the district police in the investigation," ADGP (Headquarters), Patna Jitendra Kumar said in a release..

