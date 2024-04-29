DDA Accelerates Construction for Timely Completion of Dwarka Golf View Apartments Project by June

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Monday said they are working on a war footing to finish the Dwarka Golf View Apartments project by June end. The DDA said that the work force for the project was increased by 50 per cent. ''After receiving enthusiastic response for Dwarka Golf View Apartments, the DDA is now working on a war footing to meet the deadline of finishing the project by June end,'' a statement said. ''The work force for the project is to be increased by nearly 50 per cent and one nodal officer of the rank of assistant engineer has also been deputed for each tower to closely monitor the progress and quality of work,'' the statement added.

DDA vice chairman Subhasish Panda is personally monitoring the project on a daily basis and visited the project site on Thursday to take stock of the development works, the statement said. The DDA has for the first time entered into luxury segment with the festival housing scheme, which was launched on November 30, 2023. The flats-penthouses, super HIG and HIG in Dwarka Sector-19B were offered through an auction mode under which the buyers had the option of choosing the flat of his/her choice by paying the bidding amount, it said. The scheme received great response and all 14 penthouses and 170 super HIG flats offered in the scheme were completely sold out. Besides, 940 HIG flats were also booked, the statement said. The DDA also provided facility of sample flats so that buyers can take informed decision before purchasing the flats. Besides, help desk and housing camps were also organised to address the queries of the prospective buyers, it added.

