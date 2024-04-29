Left Menu

Turkey supports Rutte for NATO chief

Turkey has told its NATO allies that Ankara will back the Netherlands outgoing Prime Minister Mark Ruttes candidacy for the military alliances secretary general position, a senior Turkish official said Monday.The official said Turkey notified NATO allies diplomats in Brussels on Monday.

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 29-04-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 19:12 IST
Turkey supports Rutte for NATO chief
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey has told its NATO allies that Ankara will back the Netherlands' outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte's candidacy for the military alliance's secretary general position, a senior Turkish official said Monday.

The official said Turkey notified NATO allies' diplomats in Brussels on Monday. The decision comes three days after Rutte travelled to Turkey to seek support from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his bid. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with Turkish government protocol.

Incumbent NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, a former Norwegian prime minister who has been NATO's top civilian official since 2014, is nearing the end of his term. His mandate had been extended several times as the alliance sought to keep a steady hand at the helm after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

NATO members Turkey and Hungary had earlier expressed reservations about Rutte's candidacy, and Erdogan made no commitments during a joint news conference with Rutte on Friday.

NATO officials and envoys want the nomination for Stoltenberg's successor wrapped up by the end of April, before competition for top European Union jobs begins in earnest around the June 6-9 elections.

They are keen to avoid having the potentially divisive issue mar the alliance's 75th anniversary summit in Washington in July.

NATO secretaries-general are responsible for chairing meetings and guiding sometimes delicate consultations among member countries to ensure that an organisation that operates on consensus can continue to function. They also ensure that decisions are put into action and speak on behalf of all members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024