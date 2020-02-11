2-year-old boy killed over family dispute

A 2-year-old boy was strangulated to death allegedly by his uncle and aunt over a family dispute in Malda district on Tuesday and the police arrested the two accused, police said. The boy's mother Samita Mondal had gone for some work leaving her two sons home at Manickchak area. After returning, she found one of them dead.

It is suspected that the boy was strangulated to death. Mondal, whose husband works outside the state, accused her husband's younger brother and wife of the elder brother of killing her son, police said.

Alleging that the two had earlier assaulted her over a family dispute, Mondal filed a police complaint against them. The body was sent for post-mortem examination and the two accused were arrested, police said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.