2019-nCoV: Maha woman appeals for rescue from Wuhan in China

A woman from Satara district of Maharashtra stranded in Wuhan in China due to the novel coronavirus outbreak there has appealed to the Centre through social media to airlift her and several compatriots facing a similar situation. Ashini Avinash Patil, in a video being circulated on social media, claimed she was stuck in Wuhan, one of the worst-hit cities in China, along with 70-80 other Indians.

"Last week, the Indian government airlifted 700-800 people from here, but I and other 70-80 Indians are stranded in the city. The Indian government should make necessary arrangements to airlift us," she said in the video appeal. Responding to her appeal, former Maharashtra chief minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday wrote a letter External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asking him to take necessary steps for help.

In the letter, Chavan said he had spoken to Patil on Monday night and Tuesday morning, besides contacting the point person in the Indian Embassy at Beijing. According to Chavan, Patil submitted her passport with VFS Global for processing visa, but due to 2019-nCoV outbreak in Wuhan, all commercial operations have been suspended and her passport remains stuck with the VFS.

"She is running out of food and water. It is therefore necessary to arrange emergency travel documents and ensure her travel out of Wuhan. All the necessary transport arrangements will have to be made," Chavan said in his letter to the EAM. "She has agreed to comply with all the medical and quarantine procedures as required by authorities," his letter read.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government issued a release saying state minister Rajendra Patil-Yadravkar also called Patil and assured her of necessary steps to bring her and others back to the country. The release claimed 26 students from Maharashtra have been brought back from China and are in quarantine currently.

"Currently the students are under observation and health department will send them home soon," said Yadravkar. PTI KK BNM BNM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.