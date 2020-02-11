Two killed, one injured after motorcycles collide in Nagpur

Two persons were killed, while another sustained grievous injuries after two motorbikes collided here on Tuesday afternoon, a police official said. The accident took place in the city's Kotwali area.

The deceased were identified by the police as Abhijeet Bhupendra Jangam (21), a resident of Lashkaribagh, and Mohd Jubair Mohd Sabir (20), who hailed from Mominpura. One Shivam Raju Waghmare (22), a resident of Lashkaribagh, sustained grievous injuries, he said.

The three were riding on a motorcycle and passing through Bhawsar Square on Central Avenue when a speeding Jawa motorbike crashed into their two-wheeler, the official said. Due to the impact, Jangam, who was riding the motorcycle, and Sabir fell on the road divider and sustained severe head injuries. Waghmare, too, suffered wounds, he said.

Onlookers gathered at the spot and rushed the profusely bleeding men to Mayo Hospital where Jangam and Sabir were declared brought dead, he said. However, the Jawa motorbike rider managed to flee the spot and the police have launched a probe to identify and trace him, the official said.

Traffic movement on Central Avenue was affected for an hour due to the accident. On the basis of a complaint lodged by Waghmare, the Kotwali police have registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act, he said..

