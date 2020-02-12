Left Menu
One arrested in Bengaluru for betting during India vs New Zealand ODI match

One person was arrested in for betting during yesterday's India vs New Zealand ODI match, said City Crime Branch (CCB) Bengaluru.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Rs 55,000 cash and a mobile phone were seized from the man's possession, said CCB in a statement on Wednesday. He has been identified as Girish.

The hosts defeated India by five wickets in the third ODI of the three-match series at the Bay Oval in Tauranga, New Zealand on Tuesday. (ANI)

