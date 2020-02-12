Jharkhand govt to present budget on March 3

The JMM-Congress-RJD coalition government in Jharkhand will present the state budget for the fiscal 2020-21 in the Assembly on March 3. The budget session will commence on February 28 and end on March 28, an official release said.

During the month-long session, the House will be functional for 18 days, it said. The decision in this regard was taken at a Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, here on Tuesday.

This will be the first full budget to be presented by the coalition government after it assumed power in the state on December 29 last year, ousting the BJP-led regime. A supplementary budget of Rs 4,210 crore for the current fiscal was passed in the Assembly in January..

