Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan: Husband pronounces triple talaq, tries to take child away

A woman here has alleged that her husband gave her triple talaq after physically abusing her and also tried to take away her only son by offering money.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jodhpur (Rajasthan)
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 12:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 12:13 IST
Rajasthan: Husband pronounces triple talaq, tries to take child away
Sultana while speaking to reporters on Tuesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A woman here has alleged that her husband gave her triple talaq after physically abusing her and also tried to take away her only son by offering money. "The victim, Sultana, was the man's second wife. He used to physically abuse her. A case has been registered under the relevant sections. The man is already married and has five daughters with his first wife," said Nisha Bhatnagar, Police Station In-Charge.

According to the police, the man has been residing with his first wife for a long time following which he gave triple talaq to Sultana a few days back. He has also been pressurising Sultana to take money and leave her son, the police official added.

"I get physically abused. I just want to protect myself and stay with my child. I got married seven years ago. After my son was born my husband and his family members started abusing me physically. They just wanted a child from me and nothing else," said Sultana. "A few days back my husband came home and said that he wants to take away our son. Later, he thrashed me and pronounced triple talaq. He offered me Rs 2 lakh so that I leave my son and go away," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

NHL roundup: Blues' game postponed after Bouwmeester's collapse

Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the teams bench due to a cardiac episode early in St. Louis Tuesday road game against the Anaheim Ducks, prompting the game to be postponed. Bouwmeester regained consciousness after the incident...

Iran woman dies of suspected coronavirus infection -state daily IRAN

An Iranian woman has died of suspected coronavirus infection, the state daily newspaper IRAN reported on Wednesday, without citing any sources. The 63-year-old woman died in a Tehran hospital on Monday, the newspaper said, and an investigat...

Indian sustains severe burn injuries while trying to save wife in UAE

A 32-year-old Indian man is fighting for his life after sustaining 90 per cent burn injuries while trying to save his wife from a fire at their home in the UAE, according to a media report. Anil Ninan, who hails from Kerala, is in a very cr...

Russia discharges second Chinese man to recover from coronavirus

Russia discharged a Chinese national from the hospital in the Siberian city of Chita on Wednesday after he recovered from a coronavirus infection, local authorities said.He was the second of Russias two confirmed cases of coronavirus to rec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020