Rajasthan: Husband pronounces triple talaq, tries to take child away

A woman here has alleged that her husband gave her triple talaq after physically abusing her and also tried to take away her only son by offering money. "The victim, Sultana, was the man's second wife. He used to physically abuse her. A case has been registered under the relevant sections. The man is already married and has five daughters with his first wife," said Nisha Bhatnagar, Police Station In-Charge.

According to the police, the man has been residing with his first wife for a long time following which he gave triple talaq to Sultana a few days back. He has also been pressurising Sultana to take money and leave her son, the police official added.

"I get physically abused. I just want to protect myself and stay with my child. I got married seven years ago. After my son was born my husband and his family members started abusing me physically. They just wanted a child from me and nothing else," said Sultana. "A few days back my husband came home and said that he wants to take away our son. Later, he thrashed me and pronounced triple talaq. He offered me Rs 2 lakh so that I leave my son and go away," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

