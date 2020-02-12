Left Menu
Introduce Hanuman Chalisa in schools, madrasas of Delhi: Vijayvargiya asks Kejriwal

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday congratulated AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal for winning the Delhi elections while also taking a jibe at him, asking for Hanuman Chalisa to be introduced in all educational institutions of Delhi.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday congratulated AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal for winning the Delhi elections while also taking a jibe at him, asking for Hanuman Chalisa to be introduced in all educational institutions of Delhi. "Congratulations to Arvind Kejriwal Ji! Certainly, whosoever comes to Lord Hanuman gets his blessings. Now the time has come that Hanuman Chalisa recitation should be made compulsory in all schools, madrasas and other educational institutions of Delhi. Why should 'Delhi' children remain deprived of the blessings of Bajrangbali?" Kailash Vijayvargiya wrote on twitter.

Vijayvargiya's comments come a day after Kejriwal led AAP won 62 seats in the Delhi assembly polls. On Tuesday, soon after the poll results, Arvind Kejriwal had said that is the day of Lord Hanuman, who has blessed the people of Delhi.

"This is the day of Lord Hanuman who has blessed the people of Delhi. We pray that Hanuman Ji keeps showing the right path to us so that we continue to serve people for the next five years," Kejriwal said while addressing party workers here. Later in the day, Kejriwal along with family members and party leaders also visited the CP Hanuman Temple and offered prayers.

Earlier, a war of words broke out between the AAP and BJP with BJP's Manoj Tiwari calling Kejriwal a "nakli bhakt". Meanwhile, Kejriwal is holding a meeting with party MLAs in Delhi and is slated to take oath as the Delhi Chief Minister for the third time on February 16. The oath-taking ceremony will take place at Ramlila Maidan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

