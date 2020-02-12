Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Woman complains of harassment by husband, mother-in-law

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thane
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 13:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 13:18 IST
Maha: Woman complains of harassment by husband, mother-in-law
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 26-year-old woman from Thane city in Maharashtra has lodged a police complaint against her husband and mother-in-law for allegedly harassing her, an official said on Wednesday. The woman also alleged that the two accused indulged in gambling and demanded money from her, police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.

The victim told the police that she got to know the accused man through Facebook following which they fell in love and got married in January 2017. However, her husband and mother-in-law later allegedly started demanding money from her and her father gave Rs five lakh to them in June last year, the official said.

Later, her husband allegedly made another demand of Rs 25 lakh and threatened her with dire consequences if she failed to get it, the official said, adding that her mother-in-law also abused and cursed her. She also alleged that her mother-in-law and husband used to frequently go to a casino for gambling, Narkar said quoting the complaint.

The complainant claimed that at times, she was also taken to the casino and forced to consume liquor and smoke. Later, her husband threatened her with pictures clicked at the casino, she said.

Fed up with the harassment, the woman left her husband's home three months ago and was currently staying with her parents in Thane city, she said. Based on the complaint, the Naupada police registered a case on Monday against her husband and mother-in-law under IPC Sections 498-A (cruelty), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention), the official said, without revealing identity of the accused.

No arrest was made so far, she said, adding that a probe was underway in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan trims 2020 GDP outlook over fears coronavirus could hit exports

Taiwans government lowered its 2020 economic growth forecast to 2.37 from 2.72 amid worries the coronavirus outbreak could hit its export-reliant economy, a key part of the global supply chain for electronics. Fourth-quarter growth in 2019 ...

Britain and United States asked to investigate UAE crimes in Yemen - sources

Britain, the United States and Turkey were on Wednesday formally asked to arrest senior officials from the United Arab Emirates on suspicion of carrying out war crimes and torture in Yemen, three sources told Reuters.British law firm Stoke ...

Soccer-Rapinoe, Ertz among nominees for BBC women's player of the year

Megan Rapinoe and Julie Ertz, key members of the United States World Cup-winning side, were named among the five nominees for the BBC Womens Footballer of the Year award on Wednesday. The American duo were joined by England defender Lucy Br...

Ryan International Group of Institutions Collaborated With Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences at Fortis Healthcare for Their Initiative: Growing Healthy Minds and Decoding Exams

MUMBAI and NEW DELHI, Feb. 12, 2020 PRNewswire -- The Fortis School Mental Health programme in association with Ryan International Group of Institutions conducted a Pro Social Peer Moderator Programme on Media literacy at Ryan schools, Mum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020