Nepali man dies as truck runs over scooty in UP's Etawah

A 27-year-old Nepali man was killed on a highway here when the scooty on which he was traveling got run over from behind by a speeding truck, police said on Wednesday. According to Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar, the accident took place late on Tuesday night.

"A Kathmandu-bound bus from Delhi had developed a snag near Chaupla cut on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. To get some spare parts for the bus, the Nepalese conductor along with the owner of a dhaba (roadside eatery) went to Etawah city on a scooty," he said. When the duo were returning, they lost control of the scooty under Basrehar area on the highway and fell down. A speeding truck coming from behind ran over the scooty, Tomar said.

The deceased has been identified as Prasank, a resident of Kathmandu, while the injured dhaba owner has been hospitalised, the SSP added.

