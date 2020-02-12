Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepali man dies as truck runs over scooty in UP's Etawah

  • PTI
  • |
  • Etawah
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 13:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 13:19 IST
Nepali man dies as truck runs over scooty in UP's Etawah
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 27-year-old Nepali man was killed on a highway here when the scooty on which he was traveling got run over from behind by a speeding truck, police said on Wednesday. According to Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar, the accident took place late on Tuesday night.

"A Kathmandu-bound bus from Delhi had developed a snag near Chaupla cut on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. To get some spare parts for the bus, the Nepalese conductor along with the owner of a dhaba (roadside eatery) went to Etawah city on a scooty," he said. When the duo were returning, they lost control of the scooty under Basrehar area on the highway and fell down. A speeding truck coming from behind ran over the scooty, Tomar said.

The deceased has been identified as Prasank, a resident of Kathmandu, while the injured dhaba owner has been hospitalised, the SSP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan trims 2020 GDP outlook over fears coronavirus could hit exports

Taiwans government lowered its 2020 economic growth forecast to 2.37 from 2.72 amid worries the coronavirus outbreak could hit its export-reliant economy, a key part of the global supply chain for electronics. Fourth-quarter growth in 2019 ...

Britain and United States asked to investigate UAE crimes in Yemen - sources

Britain, the United States and Turkey were on Wednesday formally asked to arrest senior officials from the United Arab Emirates on suspicion of carrying out war crimes and torture in Yemen, three sources told Reuters.British law firm Stoke ...

Soccer-Rapinoe, Ertz among nominees for BBC women's player of the year

Megan Rapinoe and Julie Ertz, key members of the United States World Cup-winning side, were named among the five nominees for the BBC Womens Footballer of the Year award on Wednesday. The American duo were joined by England defender Lucy Br...

Ryan International Group of Institutions Collaborated With Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences at Fortis Healthcare for Their Initiative: Growing Healthy Minds and Decoding Exams

MUMBAI and NEW DELHI, Feb. 12, 2020 PRNewswire -- The Fortis School Mental Health programme in association with Ryan International Group of Institutions conducted a Pro Social Peer Moderator Programme on Media literacy at Ryan schools, Mum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020