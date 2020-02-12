Two-year-old boy dies due to suspected food poisoning

A two-year-old boy died and his father fell ill due to suspected food poisoning at Begumpet here, police said on Wednesday. According to a police official, they received a call from hospital authorities on Tuesday saying the boy died while undergoing treatment.

Police inspector P Srinivasa Rao said the boy's father Ravi Narayana, a software engineer from Bengaluru, came here on February 10 in connection with visa application process at the US consulate. He, along with wife and two sons checked into a nearby hotel and had food in the same hotel.

However, after consuming food at the hotel, Narayana Rao developed nausea and started vomiting and subsequently got himself admitted to a hospital, police said. Later his son also fell following which he was also admitted to the same hospital.

Srinivasa Rao said it was not clear whether the illness was due to the food consumed in the hotel or elsewhere. Officials collected food samples from the hotel for analysis, he added.

A case of suspicious death has been registered.PTI GDK BN BN.

