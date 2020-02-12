Left Menu
Development News Edition

After 12 year hunt, J&K Crime Branch arrests absconder from Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 18:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 18:34 IST
After 12 year hunt, J&K Crime Branch arrests absconder from Delhi

The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday arrested an absconder after a long hunt of 12 years from Delhi, a spokesman of the investigating agency said. Tariq Arafat, a resident of Uttarakhand, was arrested from the national capital for his alleged involvement in a case registered in Crime Branch, Jammu in 2005 under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code, the spokesman said.

"The accused is involved in the case for impersonation of candidates appearing in Common Entrance Tests conducted by the Board of Professional Entrance Examination in 2005 for selection in different professional courses including MBBS and BDS," the spokesman said. He said the investigation of the case was closed as proved and the chargesheet was filed before the court of law against the six accused persons on June 27, 2008.

"Arafat had gone underground to evade arrest since November 2008 and the court had issued an arrest warrant against him under Section 512 CrPC for his arrest after production of the chargesheet," the spokesman added. He said the case was registered after revelation of facts surfaced during the investigation of an FIR that some candidates appearing in CET conducted in 2005 had managed their selection in different professional courses by impersonation and fraud.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Italian Senate votes to lift Salvini immunity over migrant boat

Italian senators voted on Wednesday to lift immunity for far-right leader Matteo Salvini, opening the way for a potentially career-ending trial over accusations he illegally detained migrants at sea last year. The result of the vote is due ...

Dubai court rules against superyacht freeze order in divorce battle

A Dubai appeal court has dismissed a freezing order on a 436 million superyacht belonging to a Russian billionaire at the centre of one of the worlds costliest divorce battles, according to a copy of the final ruling reviewed by Reuters.But...

UPDATE 2-Upholding celibacy, Pope sidesteps bid to ordain some married men

Pope Francis on Wednesday dismissed a proposal to allow some married men to be ordained in remote areas, reaffirming the Roman Catholic Churchs centuries-old commitment to celibacy among priests.The decision, one of the most significant of ...

National squash:Smooth start for Saurav Ghosal,Joshna Chinappa

National squashSmooth start for Saurav Ghosal,Joshna Chinappa Chennai, Feb 12 PTI Top-seed Saurav Ghosal had an easy start in the mens singles event of the 77th Senior National Squash Championship at the ISA courts here on Wednesday, b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020