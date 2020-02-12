After 12 year hunt, J&K Crime Branch arrests absconder from Delhi

The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday arrested an absconder after a long hunt of 12 years from Delhi, a spokesman of the investigating agency said. Tariq Arafat, a resident of Uttarakhand, was arrested from the national capital for his alleged involvement in a case registered in Crime Branch, Jammu in 2005 under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code, the spokesman said.

"The accused is involved in the case for impersonation of candidates appearing in Common Entrance Tests conducted by the Board of Professional Entrance Examination in 2005 for selection in different professional courses including MBBS and BDS," the spokesman said. He said the investigation of the case was closed as proved and the chargesheet was filed before the court of law against the six accused persons on June 27, 2008.

"Arafat had gone underground to evade arrest since November 2008 and the court had issued an arrest warrant against him under Section 512 CrPC for his arrest after production of the chargesheet," the spokesman added. He said the case was registered after revelation of facts surfaced during the investigation of an FIR that some candidates appearing in CET conducted in 2005 had managed their selection in different professional courses by impersonation and fraud.

