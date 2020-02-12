Cabinet approves proposal to grant up to Rs 5 for treatment of

The Jharkhand Cabinet has approved a proposal to grant up to Rs 5 lakh towards medical treatment of critical diseases to people of the state with an annual income of less than Rs 8 lakh, a government official said here on Wednesday. Now the criterion to avail the grant under the existing state healthcare --- "Mukhyamantri Gambhir Bimari Upachar Yojana"---is Rs 72,000 per annum, he said.

To avail the grant under the new proposal, beneficiaries will have to furnish proof of annual income of less than Rs 8 lakh for three consecutive years attested by circle officers, he said. "A committee headed by a civil surgeon at the district level has given the power to approve the amount of any beneficiary after obtaining guidelines from the hospital concern. Upon approval, the amount would be given to the hospital through RTGS or bank draft," he said.

An MLA or his or her representative will be one of the members of the committee, he said. "Only after notification can we give more details," the official said when asked about the effective date to ascertain the implementation, to meet the three-year income criteria to avail the benefit.

He said this is in addition to the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. The official said that a total of 41 hospitals are listed under the "Mukhya Mantri Gambhir Bimar Yojana", which will cover treatment of all types of cancer, kidney transplantation, serious liver ailments and victims of acid attacks.

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday also approved Rs 12.27 crore towards payment of honorarium to the personnel of Central and state armed police forces, who were deployed during the recently concluded Jharkhand Assembly election..

